DMK moves Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Bill

CHENNAI: DMK, through its MP A Raja, who is also a member of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The writ petition was filed through DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson.

When the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on April 3, Chief Minister MK Stalin, participating in the Assembly proceedings, had condemned the bill and announced that the DMK would file a case against it in the apex court.

The state government had earlier adopted a resolution on March 27 demanding the union government to completely withdraw the bill.