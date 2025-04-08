Final call on Bhavani dyeing unit after expert panel’s study: Minister Thangam

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance, Environment and Climate Change Thangam Thenarasu on Monday told the Assembly that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will conduct a detailed technical assessment before granting final clearance for the expansion of a private dyeing unit near Bhavani River at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district.

He was replying to a call attention motion raised by AIADMK MLA K A Sengottaiyan and others over the proposal to expand the dyeing unit.

Thenarasu said the dyeing unit was established in 1984. However, due to public interest litigation pleas filed in the Madras High Court and complaints received, the factory’s permit was not renewed between April 2005 and 2020. Its power supply was disconnected in July 2014 due to non-compliance with rules and regulations for running the unit.