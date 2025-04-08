Final call on Bhavani dyeing unit after expert panel’s study: Minister Thangam

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance, Environment and Climate Change Thangam Thenarasu on Monday told the Assembly that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will conduct a detailed technical assessment before granting final clearance for the expansion of a private dyeing unit near Bhavani River at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district.
He was replying to a call attention motion raised by AIADMK MLA K A Sengottaiyan and others over the proposal to expand the dyeing unit.
Thenarasu said the dyeing unit was established in 1984. However, due to public interest litigation pleas filed in the Madras High Court and complaints received, the factory’s permit was not renewed between April 2005 and 2020. Its power supply was disconnected in July 2014 due to non-compliance with rules and regulations for running the unit.
In May 2023, the company – now under new management – applied for consent to expand and set up a zero-liquid discharge treatment plant with a capacity of 1,500 KLD. As the unit is located just 468.7 metres from the Bhavani River, the firm required an exemption under two earlier government orders.
While the TNPCB recommended the exemption in May 2023, growing opposition from residents and farmers led the board to advise the government against approving the project in August 2023.
Thennarasu assured that a final decision would be taken after an expert committee conducts an environmental impact study and submits its report.
Opposition from farmers, residents
As the unit is located just 468.7 metres from the Bhavani River, the firm required an exemption under two earlier government orders. While the TNPCB recommended the exemption in May 2023, growing opposition led the board to advise the government against approving the project