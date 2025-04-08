Madras HC orders Ramkumar to file affidavit on Sivaji Ganesan's bungalow ownership

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed Ramkumar, son of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, to file an affidavit if he does not own any share in his father’s bungalow at T Nagar.

The direction was given by Justice Abdul Quddhose when petitions relating to the bungalow attachment order came up for hearing. The attachment order came following non-payment of a loan availed of by Ramkumar’s son (Dusshyanth).

When the counsel, appearing for Ramkumar, reiterated that he does not own any share in the bungalow, the judge asked him to file an affidavit to that effect. The judge adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar’s brother Prabhu filed a petition seeking to recall the attachment order stating that the property stands in his name and Ramkumar does not own any share in it.

The matter pertains to an order of the court passed on February 10, 2025, for attaching parts of the bungalow extending to 13,310 sq ft out of the sprawling 22 grounds and 440 sq ft bungalow and plot, for default of a loan availed of by Ramkumar’s son Dusshyanth Ramkumar..

He had borrowed Rs 3.74 crore for his company, Eshan Productions, from Dhanabakkiam Enterprises in 2017 for meeting the expenses of production of the movie ‘Jagajala Killadi’.

When the money was not returned as per the agreement, the lender approached the court and an arbitrator was appointed. On May 5, 2024, he passed an order for payment of Rs 9.02 crore, including interest. However, this order was not complied with.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises filed an execution petition seeking orders for attachment of properties as the judgment-debtors owed an outstanding amount of Rs 9.39 crore.