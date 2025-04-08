Madras HC questions transfer of disproportionate assets case against Ponmudy, adjourns hearing

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Monday raised a question - can the administrative judge transfer a criminal case trial from one district court to another?

The query was raised during the hearing of a suo motu case initiated by the judge against the acquittal of Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalatchi in a disproportionate assets case on Monday.

The judge directed Advocate General PS Raman to look into the matter and inform the court. The hearing was adjourned to April 17. He also sought reply on whether such administrative orders, including those approved by the Chief Justice, must be placed before the full court (a meeting of all high court judges) for discussion.

The assets case against Ponmudy was transferred from the Villupuram court to Vellore where the principal district judge acquitted the minister and his wife in 2023.