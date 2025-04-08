Madurai residents outraged as heavy rainfall exposes poor infrastructure

MADURAI: Intense downpour on Sunday night, averaging at 32.6 mm, resulted in sewage overflow at several parts of the city. Besides waterlogged roads, rainwater entered several houses in a few residential areas.

Residents of Avaniyapuram alleged that the poor maintenance of drains by the corporation exacerbated the problem during the rainy season. Several busy roads -- seemingly in a poor condition -- were damaged further due to the rain on Sunday night.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Madurai district received sporadic rainfall, with Periyar and Avaniyapuram receiving over 50 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, the daytime temperature reached approximately 38 degree Celsius on Monday.

Residents in the extension areas, including Avaniyapuram and Villapuram, encountered sewage overflow at night, largely due to open drains in the areas. T Daniel from Avaniyapuram said, “A couple of minutes of downpour is enough to cause the open drains, which are often filled with cow dung, to overflow into the bus stand.”

Wading through the sewage-mixed water at the Avaniyapuram bus stand had been a distressing ordeal for the residents every rainy season, he said. Several residents of the area urged the corporation to take action on maintaining the drains. Similarly, the residents of ward 100 alleged that sewage entered several houses due to clogged drains.

Busy roads, including Villapuram-Avaniyapuram stretch, Keelavasal Road and Old Ramnad Road, were severely damaged in the rain. Censuring the corporation for not implementing road maintenance measures, Muthuvel, a resident of Madurai, said, “The road stretch from Crime branch till Therkuvasal was in a poor condition, with massive potholes posing a grave risk for commuters. The rainfall intensified the risk.”

When contacted, senior officials from the city corporation said steps were being taken to re-lay roads and desilt open drains to prevent sewage overflow.

On Monday, corporation mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and corporation commissioner Chithra Vijayan inspected waterlogged streets in Kalpalam and assured people that action would be taken to prevent flooding in future.