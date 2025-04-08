‘Modern devices worth Rs 34 crore given to disabled’: Minister P Geetha Jeevan

CHENNAI: Minister for Social Welfare P Geetha Jeevan on Monday said 3,969 modern prosthetic devices worth Rs 33.74 crore have been given to differently-abled beneficiaries across Tamil Nadu from 2022-23 to March 2025.

Responding to a call attention motion raised by PMK MLA R Arul over the delay in providing prosthetic devices, the minister said the devices were distributed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, which mandates that approved applicants must receive devices within 30 days of the application. District Differently-Abled Welfare Officers have been instructed to expedite approvals through the portal to meet the deadline.

She added that under the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, reputable companies are providing quality devices in value from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh.