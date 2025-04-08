NIC workshop highlights Puducherry’s digital governance, eTaal integration

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan called upon officials to share the transaction data of all e-governance applications in the Union Territory with the eTaal portal (Electronic Transaction Aggregation & Analysis Layer), to enhance transparency and accountability in public service delivery.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on eTools and cybersecurity, Chauhan emphasised Puducherry’s leading position in digital governance and stressed the need to reflect this progress on national platforms like eTaal.

The workshop was organised by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Puducherry, in collaboration with the Puducherry State IT Department on Monday.

In his keynote address, Inder Pal Singh Sethi, Director General of NIC, New Delhi, provided a comprehensive overview of eTaal, describing it as a crucial tool for monitoring and justifying government spending on e-governance initiatives. He highlighted its growing integration across states and its ability to offer real-time insights into the performance of government services.

A Muthamma, Secretary (IT), appreciated NIC Puducherry team for their consistent efforts in driving IT-enabled governance and contributing to the Union Territory’s digital transformation. V Gopiswaminathan, State Informatics Officer, NIC Puducherry, delivered the felicitation address.

A major highlight of the event was the joint release of a book titled "NIC – IT Initiatives & Services for Government of Puducherry" and a short video showcasing NIC’s contributions to digital governance in the Union Territory. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Raveendran, Senior Director (IT) and Additional State Informatics Officer, NIC Puducherry.

The workshop saw participation from department heads, senior officials, and IT professionals across various government departments.