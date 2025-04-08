Residential building self-certification rule extends to stilt+two: Minister S Muthusamy

CHENNAI: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Monday announced that the self-certification scheme for building permissions for residential buildings will be extended to stilt plus two floor structures and small-scale cottage and green industries.

Speaking in the Assembly on the discussion for budget demand for his department, he said this is following a rousing welcome witnessed for the self-certification scheme introduced last year for residential buildings with ground plus one floors. Muthusamy said that in the eight months since the scheme was launched, a total of 21,325 people have benefited.

The government had the scheme for residential buildings with a plot area of up to 2,500 sq feet, built-up area of up to 3,500 sq ft with a maximum of two dwelling units and the buildings’ height not exceeding seven metres.

The minister did not elaborate on such specific conditions for the expansion of the scheme, which will be announced later through necessary government orders.

Muthusamy said that to encourage small-scale industries, self-certification scheme will be introduced for building permissions for industrial units to be built within the size of 500 square metres. He further said the minimum required width for approach road such small-scale industries in village panchayats will be reduced from seven metres to six metres.

In addition, to assist lower and middle-income groups, the government will soon roll out model building plans for residential construction.

These standard designs will include facade and cross-sectional views and will be applicable for plots up to 2,500 sq ft and built-up areas of up to 3,500 sq ft. The move is expected to simplify the building approval process and promote affordable housing development across the state.