Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 576 crore schemes for fishers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government of failing to take steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats under Sri Lankan custody.
The CM also announced in the Assembly special packages to the tune of Rs 576 crore for the welfare of fishermen from coastal districts along the Gulf of Mannar, encouraging them to go for deep sea fishing and diversify their livelihood options.
“Irrespective of how the union government treats Tamil Nadu, we will not falter in our commitment to protect the livelihood of our fishermen. The DMK government will always stand by them,” Stalin said. His announcement came a day after Modi visited Rameswaram to inaugurate the Pamban railway bridge and other infrastructure projects.
Stalin said a government order had been issued to build a fishing harbour at a cost of Rs 150 crore in Thangachimadam area near Rameswaram that will facilitate fishermen to go on long duration deep sea fishing expeditions in the south in Indian Ocean.
The chief minister recalled that he has already announced the construction of fishing harbours in Pamban and Kunthukal at a cost of Rs 60 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively.
These measures are intended to prevent fishermen of the coastal districts in the region from getting arrested in and around the Palk Bay area by the Sri Lankan navy on allegations that they enter Lankan waters.
Making the announcement under Rule 110 of the Assembly, the CM said despite the House unanimously adopting a resolution requesting measures to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka and secure the release of Indian fishermen during PM’s visit to the island nation, it appeared that no such initiatives were taken. “The non-release of 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats has disappointed us deeply,” he added.
The other initiatives announced by Stalin included a special scheme at a cost of Rs 52.33 crore to facilitate 7,000 fishermen to engage in seaweed farming, processing, and making value-added products.
Stalin said equipment worth Rs 25.82 crore will be given to enable fishermen families in undertaking cage fish and crab farming. Besides, training would be provided to 2,500 members of fisher families in fish processing and techniques for drying the fish at a cost of Rs 9.9 crore.
Another scheme would be executed at a cost of Rs 20.55 crore to provide technical training to 15,300 fishermen in producing fish-based value-added products. Special schemes worth Rs 54.48 crore to help fishermen to engage in net weaving, net repair, boat building and repair, dried fish production, ornamental fish tank making, boat driving training, and preparation of seashell decorative items will be implemented to benefit about 20,100 fishermen.
A scheme will be implemented to provide alternative non-marine livelihood opportunities such as mushroom cultivation, tourist boat operations, handicrafts, homemade masala powders, beauty care training, and millet-based food production to benefit around 14,700 fishermen.