Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 576 crore schemes for fishers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government of failing to take steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats under Sri Lankan custody.

The CM also announced in the Assembly special packages to the tune of Rs 576 crore for the welfare of fishermen from coastal districts along the Gulf of Mannar, encouraging them to go for deep sea fishing and diversify their livelihood options.

“Irrespective of how the union government treats Tamil Nadu, we will not falter in our commitment to protect the livelihood of our fishermen. The DMK government will always stand by them,” Stalin said. His announcement came a day after Modi visited Rameswaram to inaugurate the Pamban railway bridge and other infrastructure projects.

Stalin said a government order had been issued to build a fishing harbour at a cost of Rs 150 crore in Thangachimadam area near Rameswaram that will facilitate fishermen to go on long duration deep sea fishing expeditions in the south in Indian Ocean.

The chief minister recalled that he has already announced the construction of fishing harbours in Pamban and Kunthukal at a cost of Rs 60 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively.

These measures are intended to prevent fishermen of the coastal districts in the region from getting arrested in and around the Palk Bay area by the Sri Lankan navy on allegations that they enter Lankan waters.