Temperatures to increase across Tamil Nadu in next few days

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is bracing for a gradual increase in temperatures over the next few days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecasting a rise of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures across several parts of the state. This comes as a low-pressure area has formed over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal, influencing weather patterns in the region.

According to the RMC’s daily weather report on Monday, the low-pressure system, which developed under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation, is expected to move northwestwards towards the Southwest Bay of Bengal by April 8 before shifting nearly northwards towards Myanmar over the West Central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. This northward movement is likely to draw moisture away from Tamil Nadu, contributing to drier conditions and a steady rise in temperatures.

The report indicates that maximum temperatures are already above normal by 2°C at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, with Vellore recording the highest at 38.6°C in the past 24 hours.

Over the plains of interior Tamil Nadu, temperatures ranged between 35-38°C, while coastal areas, including Puducherry and Karaikal, saw 34-35°C.

Hilly regions remained cooler at 20-30°C. The forecast predicts this warming trend will persist through April 11, with hot and humid conditions likely to cause discomfort in isolated pockets.