We want SC to hear ED case, didn’t seek transfer: TN Law Minister

CHENNAI: Taking a jibe at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over the Tasmac case, Law Minister S Regupathy said the state government’s plea was that the cases related to ED raids and other related cases should be transferred to the Supreme Court from the Madras High Court.

He said Palaniswami had misunderstood as if the state wanted to transfer the cases to a high court in another state and created an issue unnecessarily in the Assembly on Monday.

Talking to reporters after AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout and a few were evicted over the issue, Regupathy said the raids were conducted based on allegations during the 2016-2021 period, but the ED did not reveal what was found.

A BJP leader said there was a scam of over Rs 1,000 crore and the ED repeated it, Regupathy said. Blaming Palaniswami for repeating the same figure after his visit to New Delhi, Regupathy said this revealed the ties between AIADMK and BJP.

He also asserted that there were no irregularities in Tasmac during the DMK rule.

In a press release, Regupathy criticised Palaniswami calling him ‘Tamil Nadu’s No 1 traitor’ and alleged that EPS would go to any extent to serve his selfish interests.

Regupathy also said Palaniswami had categorically stated over the last two years that the AIADMK would never ally with the BJP. However, he is now willing to join hands with the BJP due to “threats” from Delhi and out of fear of going to jail.