1 lakh participate in ‘fire walk’ at Bannari Mariamman temple in Erode

ERODE: Over one lakh devotees from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka participated in the fire walk ritual as part of the annual Kundam festival at Bannari Mariamman temple in Sathyamangalam in Erode district on Tuesday.

The Arulmigu Bannari Mariamman Temple is near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The Kundam festival falls on the Tamil month of Panguni, and the festival started on March 24 this year. Special pujas will continue and the festival will conclude on April 14, sources said.

Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department P Amudha and VIPs also took part in the fire walk. Over 2,000 policemen were deployed for crowd managemen.

Union minister of state L Murugan visited the temple. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The price of cooking gas is determined by the increase in the price of crude oil internationally. CM MK Stalin made a poll promise of providing a subsidy of `100 per cylinder, but he has not fulfilled it.” Murugan refused to comment on the appointment of a new BJP state president.