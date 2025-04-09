Activists allege civic bodies provide unrelated replies to complaints against roadside hotels in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After receiving a response to a complaint against fumes from roadside hotels being discharged using exhaust fans, leading to eye irritation and accidents in Mettupalayam, the complainant alleged that the municipality had provided an unrelated answer to the petition.

Mettupalayam Talukka Pothu Thozhilalar Sangam general secretary S Basha had sent a complaint to the Chief Minister's cell last February, requesting that the Mettupalayam municipality orders roadside hotels from releasing cooking fumes into the road using exhaust fans.

However, the petition was redirected to the Ooty municipality by the end of March this year, as the petitioner mentioned that the issue is prevalent on the Mettupalayam-Ooty Road.

Basha said, "There are four major roads leading to Mettupalayam from Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Sathyamangalam, and this issue persists on all these roads. Hotels with cooking units in the front discharge cooking fumes containing oil and spices, disturbing commuters. The fumes irritate the eyes, and the odor disturbs motorists as well."

The Mettupalayam municipality, which has the authority to regulate such practices, replied in a letter that it has been conducting classes on sanitation for hotels to prevent sanitary issues. It also mentioned that actions are being taken against hotels that have not obtained licenses. However, this response is unrelated to the petition, Basha added.

Basha further said, "Without understanding the issue mentioned in the petition, they have provided a reply, and we are going to appeal again."