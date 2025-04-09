After fee reduction, tourist footfalls up at Poochimarathur eco-tourism spot in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Months after the Coimbatore forest division officials separated the room rent and boat ride fees at Poochimarathur eco-tourism spot near Velliangadu in Karamadai forest range, there has been a steady uptick in the number of tourists visiting the spot.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu forest department had fixed the cost of the package at Rs 2,300 per person, including food, stay and the cost of the boat ride. However, this was reduced to Rs 1,000 per person for the stay. Following this move in August 2024, the number of bookings has gone up to 40-45 per month.

While the room rent is received by the forest department, tourists can directly reach out to the tribals in the area for food, and boat rides on Bhavani River.

There are three dormitory-type rooms, wherein 24 tourists can stay and the tourists can book these rooms at coimbatorewilderness.com.

The increase in the number of tourists has helped generate income for nearly 50 tribes, working under the Poochimarathur Eco Development Committee (EDC).

"Soon after news reports were published about the reduction in tariffs, many tourists, including from neighbouring districts, started visiting. They are buying food from the tribals. In some cases, tourists from Coimbatore district carry food along with them. We do not interfere as this also helps them save money. We do not force the tribals to buy food or book boat rides from the tribals,” the official stated.