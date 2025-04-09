Brisk registrations in swimming pools in Tiruchy as fitness freaks take the plunge

TIRUCHY: Swimming classes are becoming popular in Tiruchy with many signing up for summer training camps that kicked off on April 1. Pools, including the one at Anna Stadium, and over 10 such private facilities across the district, are witnessing a surge in participation, especially by middle-aged adults.

While children continue to be the primary participants, this season has seen a notable increase in sign-ups and enquiries from adults over 40 years of age, setting a trend attributed to rising health awareness and the growing popularity of swimming as a full body, low-impact workout. Students are flocking to pools in groups as most schools completed their exams.

Many prefer single-day entry passes for a quick splash or casual practice. G Kasi, who recently completed his Class 11 exams, came with five of his friends. “My special classes might start in another 10 days, so we thought of chilling out. Here at the stadium, they charge just Rs 59, which is quite cheap,” he said. The 12-day training camps at Anna Stadium to be conducted in multiple phases until June have become a cost-effective alternative to private centres.

Meanwhile, there are around 10 private pools in the district, including in schools, hotels, BHEL township and rural areas like Vayalur and Manachanallur. “Many elders realise that swimming isn’t just for children or athletes. Even regular walkers around the stadium are showing interest in switching to this sport,” said a trainer at Anna Stadium.