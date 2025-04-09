Corporation launches survey of rainwater harvesting systems across Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), along with the district administration, has kick-started rainwater harvesting systems’ survey across the city through a mobile application. The corporation has also announced helpline numbers for people to provide ideas, and clear doubts on construction, repair and maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems across the city.

In an effort to enhance groundwater recharge, CCMC has initiated multiple measures to implement rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems across areas within its jurisdiction. As part of this initiative, RWH systems have already been installed in government buildings, private institutions, residential areas, vacant lands and commercial establishments.

However, many of these systems have either become non-functional or have not been maintained properly. To address this, the corporation emphasised the need to urgently repair and restore faulty structures to ensure efficient rainwater collection, and improve groundwater levels.

To expand the reach and effectiveness of the Tamil Nadu government's rainwater harvesting scheme, the district administration and CCMC jointly launched the mobile app-based survey to assess existing RWH structures. Through this initiative, officials, in collaboration with NGOs and volunteers, will conduct on-ground inspections at residences, government and private offices, and commercial sites to evaluate the status of the current systems. They will offer recommendations for repairs or installation of new systems where necessary.

Additionally, the CCMC is organising special camps across its five zonal offices to raise awareness and provide guidance on RWH methods. These camps are expected to play a key role in educating residents and business owners on the importance of rainwater conservation.

The civic body has also set up a helpline to address queries in this regard. Citizens can contact the Integrated Command and Control Centre at +91 89259 75980, +91 89259 75981, +91 89259 75982, +91 90430 66114, or +91 89258 40945 for more information.