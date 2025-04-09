District team inspects health of temple elephant ‘Deivanai’ at Tamil Nadu's Kozhikamuthi

COIMBATORE: Members of District-Level Captive Elephant Welfare Committee (DLCEWC) on Tuesday checked the health of ‘Deivanai’, a female elephant, maintained at the Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement after she tried to attack her caretaker in 2022.

DLCEWC team will soon submit a report about the animal’s health to the field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) who will then send it to the chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF).

The 17-year-old pachyderm belonging to Subramaniya Swamy Thirukovil in Thirupparakundram in Madurai district is being taken care of at Kozhikamuthi for the last two years following its aggressive behaviour in 2022 at the temple.

The animal will complete two years at Kozhikamuthi on April 13.

Sources in the forest department said that the health of the animal has improved. It is consuming proper food and taken care of by mahouts round the clock in the natural environment as per the recommendation of the veterinarians.

“The aggressiveness of Deivanai has come down drastically. The animal is calm now and obeys the commands of the mahout completely. It is socialising with other captive elephants as well,” said sources.