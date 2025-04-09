Residents urge to expedite TN's Andipatti-Sedapatti water project amid concerns of summer, water shortage

MADURAI: With summer set to peak soon, people in several rural habitations are anxious over the delay in the completion of Andipatti-Sedapatti Combined Water Scheme.

Initiated on April 8, 2023, the Rs 200.57-crore project envisaged to pump water from Vaigai river to 236 villages in T Kallupatti and Sedappati unions. Though Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) officials said 90% of the work, including laying main and distribution pipelines, is done in the major sectors of the zone, the residents of several settlements urged the project be expedited to tackle water shortage during the summer.

Former president of Sengulam panchayat K Alagarswamy said, “Water scarcity has forced the over 1,500 families in our village from T Kallupatti union to collect water from borewells in another village.”

Citing that the scheme announcement had brought some hope, he said, “TWAD staff inspected the locations near our village. Pipelines were later installed in many villages till M Subbulapuram, which is four kilometres away,” adding that the villagers would be glad if the laying of the main pipeline completed soon.