Supreme Court ruling widens scope of TN’s battle for NEET exemption, says DMK MP P Wilson

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on Tuesday in favour of Tamil Nadu government that challenged governor’s powers in indefinitely withholding assent to bills has widened the scope for approaching the court in favour of the NEET exemption bill for which the President has withheld assent, said DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson.

“Based on today’s ruling, we will be able to challenge the withholding of assent for the NEET bill,” Wilson told TNIE. He stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin will decide on the next course of action in this regard.

Notably, the verdict came a day ahead of the all-party meeting called by the government to deliberate on NEET. The judgment sparked widespread celebrations in Anna Arivalayam as party cadres burst crackers and distributed sweets. Wilson, who represented the state in the Supreme Court, was felicitated by CM Stalin in presence of deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and others.

AIADMK to skip all-party meet on NEET

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that the party would not take part in the meeting of the leaders of all legislature parties scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the next course of action on NEET, contending that the meeting would not bring any solution.

While he issued a detailed statement on this, the party, as on Tuesday night, did not officially react on the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of government against Governor RN Ravi. In the statement, Palaniswami said the meeting has been convened to divert people’s anger over the DMK’s failure to abolish NEET as promised in 2021, and also because 2026 poll is fast approaching.