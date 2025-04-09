Supreme Court verdict on TN governor's decision to reserve bills a win for all states: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday described the Supreme Court verdict, which held that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s action of not granting assent to the 10 bills readopted by the state Assembly as illegal, as a monumental victory not only for Tamil Nadu but for all the state governments.

Stalin said this while informing the Assembly about the SC verdict, which ruled that the 10 bills be considered to have been assented to by the governor. “I convey the happy news to the House regarding the historic verdict which the Supreme Court has just delivered in favour of the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, Stalin said, “We thank and welcome today’s historic judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, reaffirming the legislative rights of state legislatures and putting an end to the trend of union government-nominated governors stalling progressive legislative reforms in opposition-ruled states.”