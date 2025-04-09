Supreme Court verdict on TN governor's decision to reserve bills a win for all states: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday described the Supreme Court verdict, which held that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s action of not granting assent to the 10 bills readopted by the state Assembly as illegal, as a monumental victory not only for Tamil Nadu but for all the state governments.
Stalin said this while informing the Assembly about the SC verdict, which ruled that the 10 bills be considered to have been assented to by the governor. “I convey the happy news to the House regarding the historic verdict which the Supreme Court has just delivered in favour of the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.
Later, in a post on X, Stalin said, “We thank and welcome today’s historic judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, reaffirming the legislative rights of state legislatures and putting an end to the trend of union government-nominated governors stalling progressive legislative reforms in opposition-ruled states.”
This is another crucial step in restoring balance in union-state relations and a landmark victory in TN’s continuous struggle to usher in a truly federal India. “My congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu and our legal team!,” he added.
Earlier, speaking in the Assembly, he highlighted the governor had returned several important bills passed by the House that were sent for his assent. “The House re-adopted those bills and sent them back,” the CM said.
TN fought for federalism and autonomy of states: Stalin
“Though the Constitution mandates that the governor has to assent to the bills adopted for the second time, the governor delayed assent and contended that he had powers to do so,” he added.
The CM said the Tamil Nadu government approached the SC against this. Accepting the fairness in the arguments of the state government, the SC has held that withholding assent to the 10 bills was illegal and that it should be construed that these bills have received the governor’s assent, he said. “It is indeed a historic verdict not only for Tamil Nadu but also for all other states in the country,” the CM added.
He thanked the SC for upholding the rights granted to the state Assemblies (in enacting legislations) on behalf of the MLAs and on behalf of the people of the state who elected them.
The CM said Tamil Nadu fought for asserting the DMK’s cardinal principles of state autonomy and federalism. “Tamil Nadu fought. Tamil Nadu will fight. Tamil Nadu will win,” Stalin said amidst thumping of desks by DMK and its alliance parties.