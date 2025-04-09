Tamil Nadu: PAP panel opposes GO on releasing Thirumurthy Dam water to lake in Udumalaipet

TIRUPPUR: The Planning Committee of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (Thirumurthy Dam) has opposed the move to release water from the PAP scheme to Poosarinaicken Lake, located near Udumalaipet in Tiruppur district. The chairman of the Planning Committee also said that the Water Resources Department (WRD) should take action to cancel the G.O. on releasing the water, failing which the executives of the committee will resign.

On April 4, Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of WRD, issued a G.O. and said, "Water will be released from Thirumurthy Dam to Poosarinaicken Lake, located in Aalampalayam near Udumalaipet in Tiruppur district, from April 7 to 9. Water will be released within 20 million cusecs for the drinking water needs of the public, and livestock."

In his letter to the Superintendent Engineer of PAP, Chairman of the Planning Committee Medical K Paramasivam said, "Water should only be provided to Poosarinaicken Lake when the surplus from Thirumurthy Dam flows into Bharathapuzha. There is a high court order in this regard. However, in the current year, water was provided to the lake with the consent of the Planning Committee owing to sufficient rainfall. In this context, we cannot accept that the WRD has decided to release water to the lake for the second time this year, disregarding the court order. The WRD must withhold the G.O., and make recommendations to the government to cancel the same. If the WRD does not take appropriate steps on our request, the executives of the committee will resign, resulting in law and order issues in PAP irrigation areas," he added.

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "It is likely that the WRD has decided to release water to the lake in response to the demand of farmers and the public. However, currently, there is drought in PAP-irrigated areas. Many areas in the tail-end are still experiencing a drought-like situation. In such a situation, if water is opened to such lakes, it will disrupt the PAP irrigation system."

A senior WRD official said, "We have the responsibility to implement the government order. But at the same time, law and order problems should be avoided. Therefore, this matter has been taken to the Tiruppur district collector. He will hold appropriate consultations and a final decision be taken thereafter. Until then, water will not be released."