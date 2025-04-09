Three minors among four held for murdering, burying youth in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli city police have arrested a 26-year-old man and three juveniles who allegedly murdered and buried a 20-year-old youth because he was friends with a 13-year-old girl, who happened to be a relative of one of the juveniles. The incident came to light when a suspect called up police control room in an inebriated state and informed them.

Police said the victim, E Arumugam from Tirunelveli, was murdered on Monday afternoon. The body was exhumed on Tuesday. The 26-year-old suspect has been identified as Sudalai alias Siva, a resident of Tirunelveli town.

“Arumugam and the suspects were acquaintances, as they used to work together as painters. He was allegedly in contact with a minor related to one of the juveniles. Although the girl’s family had shifted to another city months ago, the juveniles suspected Arumugam was in touch with her over phone,” sources said.