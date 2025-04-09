TN Congress leader Kumari Ananthan passes away at 92

CHENNAI: Veteran Congress leader and writer Kumari Ananthan, who was renowned for his Tamil prowess and oratorical skills, passed away late on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Chennai, where he was being treated for age-related ailments. He was 92.

Ananthan, born in in Kumarimangalam in Kanyakumari district, was naturally drawn to the Congress party since his father, who was a villu pattu exponent, took part in the freedom struggle. He added ‘Kumari’ to his name out of love for his place of birth.

His association with late Congress leader and Chief Minister K Kamaraj made him the organiser of Youth Congress. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 from Nagercoil constituency. It was Ananthan who first insisted and obtained the right to ask questions in Tamil in Parliament. He was later elected as an MLA four times.