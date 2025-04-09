What does Supreme Court verdict mean for Tamil Nadu varsities?

CHENNAI: Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on Tuesday that Governor RN Ravi’s reserving of 10 bills readopted by the Assembly on November 18, 2023, for President’s assent was erroneous and the bills be “deemed to have been cleared” is expected to clear the decks for appointing vice-chancellors to at least eight of the 10 state universities that remain headless.

Besides certain other provisions, the 10 bills mainly included amendments to the original acts of 18 state-run universities to transfer the powers of appointing and removing V-Cs from governor to the state government.

Contrary to popular perception and many media reports, the bills did not include provisions to remove governor from being the varsities’ chancellor. Currently, the governor serves as chancellor of 20 of the 22 state universities while the Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Chief Minister respectively serve as Chancellors of the Tamil Nadu National Law University and The Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University.

For the 18 universities covered in the 10 bills, the state government will henceforth retain the powers to constitute the V-C search panel and select a V-C based on the panel’s recommendations. In some of these universities, a preliminary reading of the amendments indicated that the governor will continue to retain the power to send a nominee to the search panel. Of the 20 universities where governor serves as Chancellor, the two excluded by these 10 bills are the University of Madras (UoM) and the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU).