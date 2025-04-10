BIS seizes over 4,000 non-compliant products at Amazon facility in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Coimbatore branch office conducted a search and seizure operation at the warehouse facility of Amazon, an e-commerce website, at Coimbatore on Tuesday and seized over 4,453 non-compliant consumer products.

A press release from BIS Coimbatore stated, “A team of officials from the BIS Coimbatore branch office led by Scientist-D/Joint Director Rino John S along with Scientist-D/ Joint Director Remyth Suresh and Scientist-C/Deputy Director Ragu Jyotsna Priya conducted a raid at the Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd., Chettipalayam and seized non-compliant consumer products worth over Rs 95 lakh. The products included electric toasters, insulated flasks, water bottles, fans, toys, baby diapers, hotpots, water heaters, CCTV cameras and shoes among others.

Officials informed that consumers should take necessary precautionary measures such as downloading the BIS Care app available on Google Play store and IOS store, where the products under mandatory BIS certification can be verified and uncertified products, if received by consumers can be returned to the seller.