Compensation for loss of lives for construction workers hiked to Rs 8 lakh: TN Labour Minister

CHENNAI: The compensation for loss of lives while on work for construction workers in the state has been enhanced to Rs 8 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh.

Extending the educational assistance for the children of construction workers to those pursuing nursing and catering, Labour Minister CV Ganesan, on Wednesday, also announced Rs 3,000 a year for these students.

The minister pointed out in the Assembly that since the DMK came to power, between May 7, 2021, and February 28, 2025, 20.26 lakh new workers have registered with the welfare boards for unorganised workers.

During the same period, welfare benefits worth Rs 2,349 crore were distributed.

Through the conciliation officers in the labour department, strikes in 49 companies have been averted or resolved since the DMK came to power, he added.

On bonded and child labour, the minister said a total of 34,335 inspections have been carried out by enforcement officers and 60 child labourers, 283 adoloscents and 120 bonded labourers have been rescued and rehabilitated.

As for the quality, weight, quantity and the retail price of various consumer products, 8,063 violations have been identified and taken to court after inspections, and Rs 1.36 crore compensation in total has been ordered, the minister said.

Similarly, 784 cracker-manufacturing units have been taken to court for violations and a compensation of 1.37 crore has been ordered.