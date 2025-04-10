CPI protests Waqf Act amendment; alleges move undermines Muslim community rights

VELLORE: As part of its statewide agitation, the Communist Party of India (CPI) held a demonstration in front of the district collectorate on Wednesday, opposing the recent amendment to the Waqf Act and alleging that it undermines the rights of the Muslim community.

Protesters raised slogans against the union government, accusing it of promoting a communal agenda and pushing the amendment through without addressing objections raised in Parliament.

CPI leaders said the amendment curtails the Muslim community’s right to manage their properties and termed it part of a larger pattern of religious polarisation driven by the RSS.