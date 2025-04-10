Cuddalore Collector urges compliance with 61-day fishing ban from April 15 to June 14

CUDDALORE: District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar has appealed to fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea for 61 days—from April 15 to June 14—under the annual fishing ban imposed to conserve marine resources.

In a press release, the Collector stated that, under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, the government enforces a seasonal ban each year along the eastern coast, stretching from Tiruvallur to Kanyakumari. The ban prohibits mechanised fishing using trawlers and purse seine nets during this period.

“Fishermen in Cuddalore district are requested not to engage in fishing with mechanised boats or trawl nets during the 61-day ban period,” he said, emphasising that the restriction helps protect fish breeding cycles and ensures the long-term sustainability of marine life.

The Collector added that the regulation is issued in the interest of both the environment and the livelihood of future fishing generations. He also warned that strict action would be taken against violators under the provisions of the Act.