Differently abled rights group protests TN minister Duraimurugan’s remark; demands public apology

VELLORE: Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged statewide protests on Wednesday, condemning Minister Duraimurugan for his alleged derogatory remarks against persons with disabilities.

In Vellore, over 50 members gathered to express their outrage over the minister’s speech at a political meeting in Thoothukudi on Monday, where he allegedly used the term "Oonamutravargal"—a word widely viewed as outdated and offensive when referring to differently abled individuals.

TARATDAC members demanded a public apology, asserting that the use of such language reinforces harmful stereotypes and undermines the dignity of the disabled community.

Similar protests were held across various districts, with the association vowing to continue its agitation until an official apology is made.