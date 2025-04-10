Dixon Tech, TN sign Rs 1,000 crore deal for electronics facility in Kanchipuram

CHENNAI: India’s Dixon Technologies is set to establish a new electronics manufacturing facility at Oragadam Industrial Park in Kancheepuram district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore (USD 120 million). The facility is expected to generate around 5,000 jobs, according to the government.

The investment, which underscores the state’s growing prominence as a hardware production hub, will support the production of laptops and all-in-one personal computers. The announcement was made following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the company with the state government on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa later said on social media that HP-branded laptops would soon be manufactured at the new site. It is learnt devices for three additional brands are also planned. “We are building a USD 100 billion electronics manufacturing ecosystem - and every factory we launch is a step closer to that goal,” he said.

He further cited Tamil Nadu’s policy environment, infrastructure, skilled workforce and streamlined business processes as key factors behind its emergence as a preferred manufacturing destination.

The investment also comes in the wake of Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announcing Rs 2,000 crore (for 2025-26) for providing laptops and tablets to 20 lakh students over the next two years. However, sources said the MoU for investment is part of the government’s efforts to transform Tamil Nadu as an electronics manufacturing hub and did not have anything to do with the budget announcement.

The union government had recently sanctioned Rs 1,112 crore for setting up two new Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) in Tamil Nadu. The initiative is expected to boost local production and position the state as a key player in the global electronics supply chain.