DMK councillor’s son among four arrested with 350g ganja in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi north police late on Tuesday arrested four people including the son of a DMK councillor for possession of ganja. Police seized over 350 grams of ganja, three cell phones and vehicles from them.

During a routine check on Tuesday night, police detained I Jerson (23) who was standing in a suspicious manner at Mattakadai. Inquiry revealed that he was in possession of 350 grams of ganja. Jerson is the son of Maria Geetha, DMK councillor of ward 26 of the Thoothukudi corporation.

Police said Jerson received the ganja sachets from C Hari Prabhakar (21) of Muthaiapuram. Based on inquiries, police arrested Jerson, Hari Prabhakar, K Karthick (25) and S Sathyaseelan (22).

The accused were then produced before the Judicial Magistrate and remanded in the district jail at Perurani.