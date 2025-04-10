Expired syrup given to three babies at Tamil Nadu's Anchetti UPHC; investigation on

KRISHNAGIRI: While administering pentavalent vaccines to 1.5 to 3.5-month-old babies at Anchetti Upgraded Primary Health Centre, mothers from Thomsanapalli, Siddhandapuram and Thimmenatti alleged that three babies received expired syrup of paracetamol paediatric oral suspension on Wednesday.

Sources from the health department told TNIE, “A total of 13 babies between 1.5 to 3.5 months were administered pentavalent vaccine on Wednesday morning at the Anchetti Upgraded Primary Health Centre. Among them, three mothers from Thomsanapalli, Siddhandapuram, and Thimmenatti received expired syrup of paracetamol paediatric oral suspension, which is given to babies after vaccination. Syrups expiring on February 2025 were given to the two babies, and one baby is stable and under observation at Anchetti UPHC, while the other baby is still being observed.”

One of the mothers told TNIE, “After administering vaccine to my baby in the morning, I came home and gave the syrup. A health department staff contacted me around 1 pm, and said the syrup was expired. I informed my friend, who is also a mother, who said she also received the expired syrup. Subsequently, we were asked to return the syrup.”

Meanwhile, another 3.5-month-old baby from Thimmenatti village was admitted to the UPHC after expired syrup was given to the baby.

District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE, “People need not panic. We have already asked health department staff to check expiry dates before giving it to people. In this case, a memo seeking an explanation was issued to a village health nurse Santha. After an inquiry, necessary action will be initiated against her. All three children are under our observation.”