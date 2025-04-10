Farmers fret as desilting work yet to commence in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Farmers in the district expressed concern as special desilting works sanctioned for the current year are yet to commence. The state government has allotted a total of Rs 98 crore to desilt rivers, canals and waterbodies to an extent of 5,022 km in 12 Cauvery delta districts through the Water Resources Department (WRD).

A total of 882 works are to be taken up in these districts. Of this, the maximum number of 291 works would be taken up in Thanjavur district. For this, a sum of Rs 26.28 crore, which is also the maximum, has been allocated. The length of rivers, canals to be desilted is also the highest of 1,379 km in the district. Farmers, however, complain that the work is yet to commence.

"The desilting works have commenced in the neighbouring Tiruchy district, but not here", said A K R Ravichander, a farmer from Ammayagaram. "Usually desilting works are taken up late and before the completed work could be surveyed, water will be released from Mettur reservoir. This will lead to malpractices", he said and demanded that the works should be commenced immediately and details of the length, width, depth of the canal desilted, money allocated, contractor should be displayed prominently.

R Sukumaran of Orathanadu said the level in Mettur dam stood at 107.8 feet (75 TMC) as on Wednesday, there was a very high possibility of water getting released on the stipulated date of June 12. Hence the desilting works need to be completed well in advance of the water release. When contacted, officials of Water Resources Department (WRD) told TNIE that the desilting works in the district will be taken up in full swing from this weekend.