Free computer training empowers 43 tribal, underprivileged students at Annamalai University

CUDDALORE: The Department of Computer and Information Science, Annamalai University, in collaboration with the Department of Tribal Welfare, Tamil Nadu, and with support from IndiaTeam Seattle, Chapter USA, successfully concluded a three-month free computer training programme for tribal and economically disadvantaged students. The valedictory event was held at the department.

In his welcome address, LR Aravind Babu, Head of the Department, highlighted the significance of digital literacy for marginalised communities.

Delivering the valedictory address, T Arutselvi, Vice-Chancellor’s Convener Committee Member and Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, said, “Women’s education is vital, and in today’s world, computer literacy is indispensable. I congratulate the participants and assure that Annamalai University will continue to organise such skill-building programmes.”

S Sriram, Dean of the Faculty of Science, noted the increasing contributions of women in science and technology. “This training can empower women to pursue entrepreneurial ventures and create job opportunities,” he said.

K Vijayarani, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, added, “Education is a right, and rural women must seize these opportunities to uplift themselves and their communities.”

A total of 43 students benefited from the programme. Certificates were distributed during the event.

Project Principal Investigator K Jayaprakash outlined the goals of the initiative, while Project Coordinator SP Balamurugan delivered the vote of thanks. Organising Secretaries K Praveena and K Saileela oversaw the arrangements.