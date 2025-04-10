Ghibli-fying personal images? Think twice before using third-party websites

CHENNAI: Creating images based on Studio Ghibli-style using AI tools has become a trend and taken the internet by storm. However, if you’re planning to make one, think again, as these third-party websites may actually be fronts for malware.

Tamil Nadu’s Cyber Crime Police has issued a public advisory, warning against uploading personal pictures to convert them into Ghibli-style images using AI tools or third-party websites. Many websites offering free Ghibli art or related media are actually fronts for malicious cyber activity.

Users who download content from these sites may unknowingly install harmful software, potentially resulting in data loss or identity theft, according to the advisory. Cyber criminals are exploiting the popularity of Ghibli characters for phishing scams, using fake contests, giveaways, or download links to lure users into revealing personal or financial details.

“Once we upload a personal picture to convert into a Studio Ghibli-style image, the AI tool or website stores our image without consent and generates the animation. The tool automatically learns and saves our facial biometric data. We have no idea how long the data will be stored or how it will be used,” a cyber crime officer told TNIE.

In most cases, there is no clear method for users to request deletion or ensure the data is removed permanently. The advisory states uploading images to such websites can lead to the unauthorised sale of data to advertisers, or repurposing of facial data in synthetic media or deepfakes. “We have not received any complaints so far, but we have issued the advisory as a preemptive measure,” a senior officer said.

(To report cybercrimes, dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in)