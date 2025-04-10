Leaders across Puducherry mourn the death of veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan

PUDUCHERRY: Leaders across Puducherry mourned the death of veteran Congress leader and Tamil nationalist Kumari Ananthan on Wednesday, remembering him as a towering figure in Tamil politics and a tireless advocate for the Tamil language and culture.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy hailed Ananthan as a “champion of the Tamil language” and a true patriot whose passing is a great loss to Tamil people and heritage.

Former CM V Narayanasamy recalled Ananthan’s close ties with leaders like K Kamaraj and his role in the freedom struggle. He also noted Ananthan’s efforts to preserve Puducherry’s Bharathiyar landmarks and his long association with national leaders such as Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

PCC president and MP V Vaithilingam described him as an honest and humble leader known for his environmental efforts and advocacy for river interlinking. “He was more than a politician—he was a literary voice and an inspiration,” he said.

Leaders extended their condolences to Ananthan’s family, including his daughter Tamilisai Soundararajan, and the Congress fraternity, calling his death a significant loss to Tamil Nadu and the party.