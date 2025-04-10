Madurai's Melur PHCs refer pregnant women to private scan centres; health officer orders probe

MADURAI: Pregnant women receiving ante-natal care at PHCs in Thaniyamangalam and Keelavalavu complained that doctors in the centres refer them to private scan centres instead of other PHCs where the facility is available for free. The District Health Officer has ordered an inquiry into the issue.

A pregnant woman, M Aarthi (27) from Othacheri, told TNIE that she has been referred to a private centre in Melur even though scan facility is available at the Vellalore PHC, which is located close to Thaniyamangalam, where she is receiving ante-natal care. “I received treatment in this facility for my two deliveries. When it comes to taking scans, doctors refer us to private centres in Melur which is 16 kms away. We are afraid to question the doctors,” said Aarthi, adding she has to spend Rs 1,200 for the scan.

She added, “Not just abdomen scans, even for echo cardiogram, ECG, thyroid test and other tests, we are referred to the private facility.”

People visiting PHC in Keelavalavu also say they are referred to Melur. Ramachandran (name changed) said, “My pregnant wife has been receiving treatment from Keelavalavu PHC for the past eight months. During the initial period, the doctors were friendly and all treatments were carried out free of cost. Later, the doctor suggested a abdomen scan and referred us to a private scan centre in Melur, which is 13 kilometres away. Whereas the nearest PHC is Vellalore, which is three kilometres away. Since we are expecting our first baby, we didn’t question the doctor and travelled to Melur for the past 8 months. We have so far spent over Rs 8,000 on scans and tests.”

A Veronica Mary, an activist, said, “Most of the women who visit PHCs are from economically weaker section. This has been regular practice for doctors in PHC. Despite the change and rotation of doctors, the referrals to private scan centres haven’t changed.”

Speaking to TNIE, district health officer (Madurai) Dr P Kumaraguruparan said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the issue. Government doctors must refer scans to government facilities alone. I have instructed PHCs to refer pregnant women to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for scans. But sometimes, when there are more patients in the queue, the patients may not be able to wait or stand. So, they might go to private scan centres.”