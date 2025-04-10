Menstruating Class VIII student made to write exam outside classroom in Coimbatore private school

COIMBATORE: A private school in Coimbatore allegedly made a Scheduled Caste (SC) student of class VIII write her annual examination outside the classroom on Wednesday because the girl was menstruating. The video of the girl writing the exam outside the classroom went viral on social media, prompting officials to launch an inquiry against the school administration on Thursday.

When contacted, Director of Matriculation Schools A Palanisamy told TNIE that educational officers have been instructed to submit the inquiry report and have been asked to issue a show-cause notice to the school. He said that officers have been advised to prevent such incidents in schools in the future and have been asked to issue a circular to all schools in the district.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali and District Educational Officer (DEO) for private schools, Punitha Anthonyammal, on Thursday visited the school and inquired about the incident with the school administration authorities.

Responding to a question while addressing media persons, V Senthilbalaji stated that the police are investigating the matter and that action would be taken if deemed necessary.

According to the sources, Assistant Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh is also inquiring about this matter with the school administration.