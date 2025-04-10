Menstruating Class VIII student made to write exam outside classroom in Coimbatore private school

COIMBATORE: A private school in Coimbatore allegedly made a Scheduled Caste (SC) student of class VIII write her annual examination outside the classroom on Wednesday because the girl was menstruating. The video of the girl writing the exam outside the classroom went viral on social media, prompting officials to launch an inquiry against the school administration on Thursday.
When contacted, Director of Matriculation Schools A Palanisamy told TNIE that educational officers have been instructed to submit the inquiry report and have been asked to issue a show-cause notice to the school. He said that officers have been advised to prevent such incidents in schools in the future and have been asked to issue a circular to all schools in the district.
Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali and District Educational Officer (DEO) for private schools, Punitha Anthonyammal, on Thursday visited the school and inquired about the incident with the school administration authorities.
Responding to a question while addressing media persons, V Senthilbalaji stated that the police are investigating the matter and that action would be taken if deemed necessary.
According to the sources, Assistant Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh is also inquiring about this matter with the school administration.
Speaking to TNIE, the child’s father said his daughter is studying in Class VIII at a matriculation higher secondary school in Senguttaipalayam near Pollachi in the Coimbatore district.
“My daughter attained puberty last week and so she did not go to school. As there were two exams scheduled this week, she was willing to write them. Hence, we informed the class teachers that as she had attained puberty, a separate desk and bench could be arranged for her to write the exams in the hall. Because she may feel discomfort,” he said.
“When she went to school on Monday to write the Social Science exam, the school administration did not make the arrangement we had requested. Instead, the school administration forced her to write the exam on the steps outside the classroom. As she wrote the exam for two and a half hours on the steps, she felt significant leg pain and told us about this,” he said.
He further said, “Following this, we visited the school directly on Wednesday and observed that our daughter was writing her exam on the steps of another classroom again. It was shocking to us. When we inquired with the school authorities about this, they casually responded, 'Is this a big problem?'”
The child's father said that they did not feel this was a case of discrimination. He added that a relative of his had shared the video on social media.
Educational officers in Coimbatore and the principal of the school were not available for comment.