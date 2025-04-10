Mummudisolagan villagers who surrendered land to NLCIL demand compensation

CUDDALORE: Tension prevailed in Mummudisolagan village on Tuesday after residents staged a protest demanding compensation and employment from NLC India Limited (NLCIL), which is carrying out earth-cutting work as part of its second mine expansion project.

According to sources, over 50 villagers entered the project site in the afternoon, halted operations, and staged a sit-in by setting up a makeshift shelter.

The protestors claimed they had surrendered their land to NLCIL in 2002 but had neither been offered jobs nor received any livelihood support. They also demanded Rs 10 lakh in compensation, citing similar ex-gratia payments made in 2007 to residents of Valayamadevi, Karivetti, and Kathaazhai.

NLCIL officials held talks with the protestors and advised them to submit their demands at the land acquisition office in Neyveli on April 16. The villagers dispersed peacefully after three hours, following this assurance.