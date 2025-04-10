Pondicherry University researchers develop test based on tear fluids for early diabetic retinopathy detection

PUDUCHERRY: In a major breakthrough, researchers at Pondicherry University have identified molecular markers in tear fluid that could enable early, non-invasive detection of diabetic retinopathy (DR)—long before structural damage appears in the retina.

Led by Subbulakshmi Chidambaram of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the study highlights the potential of non-coding RNA biomarkers in tears to signal retinal stress in its earliest stages. “While automated tools detect DR only after damage is visible, our aim is to intervene much earlier,” said Chidambaram.

The team plans to develop a compact, point-of-care device—similar to a glucose meter—that can analyse tear samples within minutes. Such a tool could significantly improve screening access for India’s 77 million diabetics, especially in rural areas.

Backed by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the project also supports long-term goals in drug discovery and biomarker-led diagnostics. Infrastructure support is being provided through the Department of Science and Technology’s FIST programme.

The research aligns with Prevention of Blindness Week (April 1–7), underscoring the urgency of tackling leading causes of vision loss like diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. “We’re committed to translating this research into real-world impact,” said Prof Thirunavukkarasu, Head of Department.

Chidambaram’s work signals a new chapter in early eye disease detection, reaffirming the role of science in advancing equitable and accessible healthcare.