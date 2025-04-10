Puducherry RTC services halted as contract workers protest for regularisation of services

PUDUCHERRY: Bus services operated by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) were thrown into disarray on Tuesday following a flash strike by the corporation’s contract employees demanding regularisation of their services.

A total of 258 contract staff—comprising 118 drivers and 140 conductors—abstained from duty. These employees have been serving the corporation since 2015 alongside 227 permanent staff, which includes 123 drivers and 104 conductors.

The striking employees, who operate services on both interstate and local routes to key destinations such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Kumuli, Cuddalore, Nagercoil, Mahe, Tirupati and Tiruvannamalai, are also deployed across various urban and rural areas of Puducherry.

According to sources, the employees have held multiple protests in the past, which were called off after the government assured them of action. However, with no tangible progress made, the workers served a strike notice and commenced their protest on Tuesday morning.