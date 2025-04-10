Retired Annamalai University staff demand immediate release of pending pension

CUDDALORE: Retired teachers and staff of Annamalai University launched a sit-in protest on Wednesday inside the university campus, demanding the immediate release of pending pension benefits and resolution of long-standing service-related issues.

The protest began near the Puma temple within the university premises and was spearheaded by C Madiyazhagan, coordinator of the Federation of Annamalai University Associations. More than 25 retired employees, along with co-coordinators, office-bearers, and executive committee members, took part in the demonstration.

Chidambaram Revenue Divisional Officer N Geetha held discussions with the protestors in an attempt to mediate the issue. However, the talks ended without a resolution, prompting the protestors to continue their sit-in.

Speaking to the media, Madiyazhagan urged the state government to promptly disburse all monetary dues owed to retired teaching and non-teaching staff. He also called for tripartite talks to address 15 other key demands, including promotions and salary revisions for current employees. “The protest will continue until our demands are met,” he asserted.