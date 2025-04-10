Sports tournament for women SHGs kicks off at Chennai's SDAT stadium

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever state-level cultural sports competitions for self-help group (SHG) women at SDAT playground, Nehru Park. This initiative aims to promote mental well-being, physical fitness, and community spirit among SHG women across the state.

Around 400 women from 39 SHGs across 24 districts, were selected for the state-level competitions including, kabaddi, pallanguzhi, uri adithal, karagattam, and tug-of-war.

In a separate event, Udhayanidhi Stalin honoured 62 para-athletes from Tamil Nadu with Rs 1.12 crore in cash incentives, for their outstanding performance at the second edition of Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi.

The felicitation ceremony, was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, also included Rs 10.9 lakh in financial aid and sports equipment for several athletes, such as speed skater M Dharshana, cyclists Ramani and Sowbarnika, supporting their national and international sporting endeavours.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to para-sports, Udhayanidhi said 258 para-athletes have received Rs 27.18 crore as incentives in the last four years. Plans are underway for Tamil Nadu’s first dedicated sports hostel for para-athletes in Chennai, he added.

“Your achievements not only bring pride to the state but also inspire confidence among individuals across the world as you prove that just skills are enough to succeed,” he said.