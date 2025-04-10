STP dismantled for flyover work; sewage flows into Vaigai river in Madurai

MADURAI: A huge volume of sewage is flowing into the Vaigai river as the sewage treatment plant (STP) located near the Panthalkudi canal has been dismantled to facilitate construction of a flyover. After a huge outcry from residents and activists, the Madurai City Municipal Corporation has started work to rebuild the STP to stop the sewage flow before the Chithirai festival.

The Panthalkudi canal connects Sellur tank to Vaigai river. Over the years, it has turned into sewage channel connecting the 2 MLD treatment plant located near a private college. Treated water is released into the Vaigai river through the canal.

The STP was removed recently in view of the Goripalayam flyover construction. This resulted in untreated sewage flowing into the river.

M Raja, president of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam, said, “Though a court has directed authorities to take action to prevent sewage flowing into the Vaigai river, it is released through the Panthalkudi canal. Nearly eight MLD sewage is flowing into the river. In a couple of weeks, thousands of people would enter the river in view of the Kallalagar procession. Considering the health risks, the corporation should either reinstall the STP or use lengthy pipes and release sewage in the far side.”

S Pandian, activist and a resident of Sellur, said, “Owing to the ongoing bridge works the pipelines in Panthalkudi canal often get clogged affecting the water flow in the canal. On Wednesday, the canal was flowing to capacity, if the pipes are not cleared regularly, the canal could overflow near the Kansapuram main road.”

A senior official from the corporation said the flyover work in the area has been completed, and that the STP would be reinstalled soon. Further, he said STP will become functional before Kallalagar’s procession reaches the city. Also, he said periodical cleaning is being done in the pipelines placed in the canals to prevent clogging. Also, a special proposal is being made for building a lift well along with the treatment plant to improve efficiency.