Strict directives issued for Puducherry businesses to comply with legal metrology rules

PUDUCHERRY: The Controller of Legal Weights and Measures has issued a directive urging all industrial units, supermarkets, bakeries, grocery and vegetable shops across the Union Territory to strictly comply with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

According to a circular from Mathew Francis, Controlling Officer, businesses selling pre-packaged goods must ensure essential details — such as the name and address of the manufacturer, packaging and expiry dates, weight, and price — are clearly printed on the product. This is especially mandatory for establishments producing and selling their own packaged items.

Such entities must register with the department within 90 days of starting packaging operations. The registration carries a one-time fee of Rs 500, while failure to comply will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Officials also cautioned sellers against overcharging beyond the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) or selling underweight goods. Violators will face fines under the Puducherry Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Enforcement Rules, 2011.

Legal Metrology Officers will conduct surprise checks, with powers to seize non-compliant goods and impose penalties. Consumers and traders can seek clarification at the Legal Metrology office in Thattanchavadi or call 0413-2253462 / 2252493.