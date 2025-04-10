Tamil Nadu inks pact with UN’s WFP to strengthen food security

CHENNAI: The state has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), India, to launch the “Adaptation for resilience (ADAPT4R)” project in Ramanathapuram.

The agreement was exchanged between Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, and Nozomi Hashimoto, WFP’s deputy country director.

The initiative, backed by the Adaptation Fund, aims to strengthen climate resilience and food security for vulnerable farming communities across Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

In Tamil Nadu, the five-year project will focus on supporting smallholder farmers, especially women, in Ramanathapuram by introducing climate-smart agricultural practices, improving access to resources and information, and setting up early warning systems.

With a budget of USD 14 million, ADAPT4R seeks to combat the threats of extreme weather and climate shifts that affect agriculture. The fund is for three districts in Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.