Tiruppur farmers seek compensation from centre for loss of livestock to stray attacks

TIRUPPUR: Flagging the rise in stray dog menace, farmers from Tiruppur district urged the central government to provide compensation, in line with the state government’s policy.
P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, in his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said, "Farmers depend on livestock for their livelihood, but are facing a major threat and are under distress as the rising population of stray dogs has led to an increase in attack on livestock. This has resulted in significant economic losses. We have been struggling both physically and mentally to draw the government's attention to this critical issue. As a result, the state government announced compensation for animals bitten or killed by strays, and rabid dogs. However, the compensation provided is very less than the actual market value of the animals.”
"The root cause of this issue lies in the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. Each of these rules has faced significant shortcomings in planning and implementation. The reality is necessary infrastructure and operations for these rules have been absent for the past 20 years. Moreover, there is no guarantee that neutered dogs will not bite livestock again, which makes the ABC rules an improbable solution. Given this uncertainty, it is clear that alternative measures must be considered to effectively address the issue and protect the farmers and their livestock," Velusamy added.
"If the central government requires additional time to address this issue, we urge that it considers providing its share of compensation, similar to that offered by the state government. This assistance is vital in helping farmers cope with the severe impact on their livelihood," he added.