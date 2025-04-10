Tiruppur farmers seek compensation from centre for loss of livestock to stray attacks

TIRUPPUR: Flagging the rise in stray dog menace, farmers from Tiruppur district urged the central government to provide compensation, in line with the state government’s policy.

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, in his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said, "Farmers depend on livestock for their livelihood, but are facing a major threat and are under distress as the rising population of stray dogs has led to an increase in attack on livestock. This has resulted in significant economic losses. We have been struggling both physically and mentally to draw the government's attention to this critical issue. As a result, the state government announced compensation for animals bitten or killed by strays, and rabid dogs. However, the compensation provided is very less than the actual market value of the animals.”