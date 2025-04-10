TN doc in dock over fitness certificates issued to deceased workers

TIRUNELVELI: The Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) has ordered an inquiry against a doctor working in a private hospital at Kudankulam following complaints that she issued medical fitness certificates to two dead workers.

The issue came to light on Wednesday after allegations against the doctor were widely circulated on social media. In a post, it was alleged that Dr Archana had issued fitness certificate to two contract workers of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) project who had died by suicide.

S Jitendra Pal of Uttar Pradesh, who was working as contract labourer at KKNPP, died by suicide on October 23, 2024, due to personal reasons. His body was taken to Kudankulam Government Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead around 9.30 pm. J Gulshar Kumar, also from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on February 12, 2025. Kudankulam police registered FIRs in both cases.

However, Dr Archana had issued medical fitness certificates to Pal on October 28, 2024, and to Kumar on February 25, 2025, days after their death. Purported copies of the certificates, along with Aadhaar details of the deceased and FIR copies, were widely shared on social media.

“I have issued a notice to Dr Archana, asking her to appear for an inquiry. Based on the information circulating on social media, I have recorded a preliminary complaint. If she fails to appear, we will lodge a police complaint,” said Dr Latha, JDHS. Dr Archana was not available for comments.