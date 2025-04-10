TN siblings try to end lives after brother's arrest; one dies, another critical

THANJAVUR: A 29-year-old woman who tried to die by suicide on Tuesday following the arrest of her brother died in the hospital on Wednesday. Their 31-year-old sibling, who also tried to end her life, is receiving treatment.

According to police, A Dhinesh (32) of Naducauvery was waiting at the village bus stop along with his family members on Tuesday when local police picked him up for interrogation allegedly in connection with a pending case against him.

Dhinesh’s family members accompanied him to the Naducauvery police station. When the police arrested him, the family members, thinking that he was being incarcerated in connection with a recent “false case” for allegedly brandishing a knife at a public place, protested.

Dhinesh' sisters A Menaka (31) and Keerthika (29) tried to end their lives in front of the police station. The police personnel who initially dismissed it as a “drama” took the two to the nearby primary health centre (PHC) on a two-wheeler, sources said.

From there the two were taken to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) where Keerthika died on Wednesday. Menaka continues to be under treatment.