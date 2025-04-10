TN siblings try to end lives after brother's arrest; one dies, another critical

THANJAVUR: A 29-year-old woman who tried to die by suicide on Tuesday following the arrest of her brother died in the hospital on Wednesday. Their 31-year-old sibling, who also tried to end her life, is receiving treatment.
According to police, A Dhinesh (32) of Naducauvery was waiting at the village bus stop along with his family members on Tuesday when local police picked him up for interrogation allegedly in connection with a pending case against him.
Dhinesh’s family members accompanied him to the Naducauvery police station. When the police arrested him, the family members, thinking that he was being incarcerated in connection with a recent “false case” for allegedly brandishing a knife at a public place, protested.
Dhinesh' sisters A Menaka (31) and Keerthika (29) tried to end their lives in front of the police station. The police personnel who initially dismissed it as a “drama” took the two to the nearby primary health centre (PHC) on a two-wheeler, sources said.
From there the two were taken to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) where Keerthika died on Wednesday. Menaka continues to be under treatment.
Dhinesh’s family members refused to receive Keerthika’s body, which was kept in the TMCH mortuary. They demanded an RDO inquiry and action against police personnel for “abetting the suicide”.
A decision on receiving the body may be taken by the family on Thursday based on the outcome of the police investigation held by an officer in the rank of DSP into a complaint, sources added.
According to a complaint lodged by Dhinesh’s cousin, two persons from the village compelled Dhinesh’s father to sell Tasmac liquor in the black market. Dhinesh then chastised the two, who, however, lodged a police complaint on Tuesday. The two, however, later moved to withdraw the same.
A police officer, however, went on to register a suo motu case falsely implicating Dhinesh and arrested him on Tuesday. Due to this Dhinesh's sisters attempted suicide, the complainant said. Dhinesh, however, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a separate case filed against him earlier, sources said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.
Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)