Vellore hosts awareness programme for hostel owners on monitoring foreign nationals

VELLORE: Amid concerns over foreign nationals overstaying their visa period after arriving for medical treatment, an awareness programme was held in Vellore on Tuesday to sensitise hostel owners on the need for stricter documentation and monitoring.

The initiative follows reports that some foreign patients—many of whom seek treatment at a prominent private hospital in the city—fail to return to their home countries after their treatment, with several leaving without properly disclosing their departure details.

The programme was presided over by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mathivanan and Additional SP Annadurai. Officials from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), including Shankar, Jayakumar, and Dhananchezhiyan, also took part.

Hostel owners were advised to verify documents thoroughly before providing accommodation and to maintain accurate records of foreign guests, including details of their arrival and departure. Authorities stressed that rooms must be rented only after ensuring all documents are valid and up to date.

A large number of police personnel were present to assist in spreading awareness on the issue, as officials emphasised the importance of cooperation in maintaining security and compliance with visa norms.